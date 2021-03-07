Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.55.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $246.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $255.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

