Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 293,340 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Casella Waste Systems worth $84,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.