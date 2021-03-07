SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $88,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after purchasing an additional 556,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SSR Mining by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSRM stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

