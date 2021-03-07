Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $94.63 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.17% of Acuity Brands worth $94,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

