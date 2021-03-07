Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.80. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,833. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.