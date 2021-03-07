VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $290,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 1,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.4% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 138.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

