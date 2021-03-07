MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $51.82.
In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
