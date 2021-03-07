MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $51.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

