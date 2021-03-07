Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $111,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.