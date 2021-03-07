Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $112.73 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.95% of CorVel worth $112,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $399,062.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $306,174.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 905,346 shares in the company, valued at $83,998,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,992. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.