498 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

ServiceNow stock opened at $486.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

