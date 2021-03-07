Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Update

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.99. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

