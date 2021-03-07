The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,358 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $74,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

