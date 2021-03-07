Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.