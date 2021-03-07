AirSwap (AST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $35.13 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00796120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00042512 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

