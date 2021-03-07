Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 5,063 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Lyft stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $8,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $98,455,134. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

