Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock worth $72,154,125. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,501.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

