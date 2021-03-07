Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 767 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 767 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $355.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

