Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.