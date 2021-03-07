Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of WPP by 59.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WPP by 109.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 84.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WPP by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

