Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.72 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

