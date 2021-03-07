3,573 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $72.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.