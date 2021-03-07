Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $35,354,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after acquiring an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 876,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $56.92 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

