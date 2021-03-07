QS Investors LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,307.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,153.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,978.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,169.55.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

