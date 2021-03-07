ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 53.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Terex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

