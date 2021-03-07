Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRM opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 283.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

