KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.