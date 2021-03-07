KBC Group NV Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

