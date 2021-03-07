Korea Investment CORP Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.59, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

