14,700 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $249.43 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average is $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.