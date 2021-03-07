Van ECK Associates Corp Has $165,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.83.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

