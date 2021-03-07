The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 272,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 213,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

