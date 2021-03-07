Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Komatsu stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

