Korea Investment CORP Buys 82,100 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.24 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

