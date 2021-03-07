Boston Partners Sells 77,864 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.90% of Ardmore Shipping worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.26 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

