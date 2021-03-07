Boston Partners Sells 2,776 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 977,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,579 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

