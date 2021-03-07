Korea Investment CORP Purchases 4,400 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $786,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 364.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.17.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

