Korea Investment CORP Acquires 4,900 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.