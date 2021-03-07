Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $307.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.07 and a 200-day moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens increased their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

