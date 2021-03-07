OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280,890 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $31.74 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.