ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Acquires $171,000.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $38.21 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.20 million, a PE ratio of 166.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.