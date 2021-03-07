ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Acquires $171,000.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $38.21 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.20 million, a PE ratio of 166.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.