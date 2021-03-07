Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Sells $135,150.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at $464,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

