Nicole L. Martinet Sells 3,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00.
PDCE opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
