Nicole L. Martinet Sells 3,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00.

PDCE opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

