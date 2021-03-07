CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 343.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CTS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CTS by 94.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 553,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

