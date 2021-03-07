Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

