$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

WOW stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.