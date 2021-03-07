FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $70.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

