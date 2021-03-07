Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

