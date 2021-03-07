Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $327.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

