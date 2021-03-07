Boston Partners Has $1.15 Million Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $53,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

