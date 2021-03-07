Boston Partners Takes $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $79,854,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

